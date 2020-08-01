Andreane Chamberland Entices Fans While Wearing A Pink Cutout Bikini By The Pool

Andreane Chamberland enticed her fans with yet another racy Instagram pic on Friday. The stunning model showcased her beach body while hanging by the pool.

In the sultry shot, Andreane looked smoking hot as she rocked a tiny printed bikini. The top exposed her toned arms, and featured a scooped neckline that flaunted her abundant cleavage. The garment also included a daring cutout that showed off even more skin.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her petite waist as they highlighted her flat tummy and killer abs in the process. Fans got a peek at her long, lean legs in the snap as well. She accessorized the style with a large moon pendant and chain around her neck and a star clip in her hair.

Andreane posed with her hip pushed out and one hand on her thigh. The other hand rested at her side as she arched her back slightly and gave a seductive stare into the camera. In the background, a swimming pool and some pink flowers could be seen. The sunlit sky was also visible through some green trees.

She wore her blond hair parted down the center. She styled the golden locks in voluminous waves that tumbled over her shoulders.

Andreane has amassed more than 533,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 8,600 times within the first 16 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section in order to leave over 440 remarks about the revealing pic during that time.

“Glamorous and Sexy Andreane,” one follower said.

“You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy,” declared another.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous and look very sexy in pink and gorgeous smile,” a third comment read.

“Pure Perfection Wow!” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her insane figure in scanty ensembles. She’s been known to sport skimpy lingerie, racy bathing suits, and barely there tops in her online posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a colorful yellow and pink lace bra and underwear set. That upload also proved to be a popular one among her admirers. To date, that photo has raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 440 comments.