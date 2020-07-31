Demi Rose Shows Off Incredible Curves In Skintight Sequined Dress

British model Demi Rose Mawby managed to flaunt both her glamorous style sensibilities and incredible curves in the latest update to her popular Instagram feed. The 25-year-old social media star posted a two-picture slideshow on July 31 in which she scintillated while sporting a skintight sequined dress that perfectly accentuated her sinuous figure. Demi also added to the look by wearing a pink sombrero that had gold trim to match the sequins on her dress.

Although the ensemble was far from the most revealing outfit that Demi had posed in for an Instagram snap, the shiny dress nonetheless managed to provide a tempting display of her body’s voluptuous contours.

In the slideshow’s first photo, Demi was posing with her rear side turned to the camera. Her face was turned back toward its lens for the shot, however her dark eyes didn’t appear to be focused on it directly. She stood before what appeared to be a wardrobe in the background, with various dresses and other lengthy articles of clothing hanging on the left side of the frame while multiple skimpy swimsuits were stored on the opposite side.

A light source that looked to be emanating from near her mid-section pleasingly illuminated the individual sequins of her dress, giving Demi’s frame a distinct glow.

While Demi’s back was left bare by the garment, it clung to her booty in such a way as to reveal its shape and size in significant detail. Meanwhile, her prominent shoulders and neckline were accentuated by the dress’ straps, which rested upon them.

As the photo was snapped, Rose pushed the brim of her hat upward with left hand. Her lips were also parted and her eyes smoldered in a seductive manner to complete the look.

The second snapshot in the series found Rose striking a similar pose before the same backdrop, only her pouty expression had been replaced with a sweet smile and her eyes were closed. In both photos, her beautiful face owned the upper edge of the frame.

Demi’s post blew up on IG in short order, racking up more than 60,000 likes in less than an hour after having appeared online. Moreover, over 500 comments were offered by her fans and admirers.

“Stunning,” stated one user, simply.

“You are looking so beautiful,” commented another fan.

“Seeing you like this makes everyone crazy,” exclaimed a third admirer.

