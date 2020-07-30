Instagram Model Sophie Mudd Shows Off Ridiculous Cleavage In Tiny Bikini For Latest Update

Instagram star Sophie Mudd showcased her killer cleavage in a two-photo set for her latest upload. In the pictures, she rocked a small bikini that barely covered her assets and gave fans a view of her voluptuous figure.

The social media influencer has been soaking up the sun over the summer, and continued to enjoy herself in this post after recently celebrating her birthday. She appeared to be at an outdoor spa for the salacious shoot.

Mudd sported a multi-colored swimsuit that left little to the imagination. It looked to be crochet, and the top had triangle cups that were connected by thin straps that wrapped around her neck and knotted in the middle. Her matching bottoms had side-tie straps. Mudd had her auburn-colored hair tied in two braids, and had a cross pendant necklace and gold bracelet to complete the look.

For the first snap, the 22-year-old stood in the doorway of an enclosed hot tub. Mudd was photographed from the thighs up and held her arms by her side. She tilted her beautiful face downwards, while fans were treated to a clear view of her ample cleavage and flat stomach.

The Los Angeles, California native was underneath a wood bucket in an enclosed outdoor shower for the second snap. Mudd held her right arm up to grab a chain connected to the bucket, and had a sheepish look as she glanced off-camera. This shot showed off her hourglass figure and toned legs, while also giving a hint of underboob.

Mudd uploaded the photos on Thursday afternoon, and added a caption that joked about still celebrating turning 22 years old.

Many of the model’s 1.7 million Instagram followers quickly flocked to the pictures, and nearly 50,000 found their way to the “like” button in less than an hour after they went online. She had close to 500 comments in that short time. The replies were flooded with heart-eye and fire emoji. Fellow model Danielley Ayala praised Mudd’s jaw-dropping figure in the comment section. Multiple fans responded with compliments and well-wishes.

“Happy Birthday!!!!!!! GREAT way to celebrate!!!!!!” an excited follower commented.

“Soooo… you killed this,” one fan replied.

“That is one beautiful birthday picture,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Gorgeous!” a follower responded while adding several emoji.

