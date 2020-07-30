Elle Macpherson, 56, Flaunts Bikini Body In A Metallic Suit & Unbuttoned Jeans

Elle Macpherson took to her Instagram page to share a sizzling sexy new update that showed her in a skimpy bikini and a pair of jeans. The upload consisted of two new images that captured the blond beauty in the same attire.

The first image in the set captured the model lounging on a wooden Adirondack chair outdoors. The photo was snapped from a downward-facing angle and showed Elle enjoying a sunbathing session. The model rested both of her elbows on the armrests of the chair and looked to the side with a smile on her face. The area behind her was filled with light-colored pavers and grass. Elle opted for a sexy swimsuit that showed off her well-known figure.

On her upper half, the model rocked a metallic bikini with a silver hue. The swimsuit had black straps that stretched over her bronze shoulders while its tiny, triangular cups allowed Elle to flaunt her bronze cleavage. The suit boasted a large silver ring in the middle of her bust, which helped draw further attention to her chest.

Elle rocked a pair of light wash denim on her lower half. She wore the garment unbuttoned and flaunted her taut tummy. The jeans were decorated with black crosses and fit loosely on her legs. Elle styled her hair with a middle part, and it spilled messily over her shoulders. She protected herself from the sun with black aviators that were rimmed with silver, and the 56-year-old completed her look with a gold necklace.

The second photo in the set captured Elle posed in the center of the frame. She stood in front of two Adirondack chairs, and the beach and crashing waves could be seen at her back. She tucked her hands into the pockets on her jeans and looked over to the side. Once again, Elle’s eager audience was treated to a great view of her fit figure. Her hair spilled messily on her shoulders, and she completed her outfit with a pair of sunglasses.

The post has been a massive hit with Elle’s fans thus far. More than 17,000 have double-tapped the post while over 300 left comments. Most Instagrammers took to the post to rave over Elle’s bombshell body.

“You don’t age. I was lucky enough to work on your photo shoot for Playboy with Herb R. You look the same as you did then oh and by the way you were the most gracious kind welcoming celebrity I ever worked around,” one follower wrote.

“Stunning – my style icon,” another fan gushed with a few red hearts.

“Always love seeing @ellemacphersonofficial in a swimsuit #wcw,” a third complimented.