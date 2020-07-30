Allie Auton Flaunts Her Fit Body In A Bikini At The Beach

Allie Auton added a sizzling snapshot to her Instagram page on Thursday, July 30, that stunned her 575,000 followers. In today’s post, the Australian model decided to slip into a skimpy bikini that flaunted her stunning physique while catching some rays at the beach in Queensland.

In the picture, Allie was photographed somewhere in the coastal suburb of Burleigh Heads. Clad in her scanty bathing suit, she stood front and center on the fine, white sand. Her legs were spread with one foot forward. She posed by tugging at her bikini bottoms, pulling them up to show more skin. The babe tilted her head to the side as she gave a closed-lip smile to the photographer. Her bronze complexion glowed under the sunshine, which made it look glowing. The ocean coming up to shore, as well as the bright blue sky filled with clouds, made up the scenic background of the snap.

Allie rocked a minuscule two-piece swimsuit from a brand called House of CB. It had a light blue base with tiny floral prints all-over. The top boasted fully-lined cups that hardly contained her ample chest with a scoop neckline, which showed off her decolletage. Its underwire structure pushed her breasts up, displaying more cleavage in the process. The swimwear was held together by thick straps that went over her shoulders, highlighting her toned arms.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that were presumably a thong. The piece had a simple design with a tight fit that clung to her waist down to her curvy hips. It boasted a high cut that exposed plenty of skin and also helped elongate her lean legs, making it seem longer.

For her beach day look, Allie opted to go jewelry-free. She left her long, blond hair down and styled it in loose waves. Most of the strands fell over her left shoulder, while the rest of her locks were hanging on her back.

Allie wrote a short caption where she expressed her fondness of the place and the activity. She gave credit to her outfit sponsor by tagging the brand in the photo.

Since going live on her account, the post has earned more than 4,600 likes and over 40 comments. Allie’s social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her enviable physique. Other fans struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the snapshot, and instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“The hottest,” a fellow model wrote.

“That body though!” gushed another admirer, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Perfection,” a third follower commented.