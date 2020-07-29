Yanita Yancheva Puts Her Booty On Show In Thong Bikini

Yanita Yancheva tantalized her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, July 29, when she took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a minuscule bikini that put her famous booty on show.

The photo showed the Bulgarian fitness model and athlete sitting on a low stone wall. She had her back to the camera, putting her derriere front and center. Yancheva arched her back, making her backside pop. She placed her hands on her thighs as she looked toward the right at a point in the distance. Her eyes were focused and lips slightly parted. Her location appeared to be ancient and the ocean filled the background. According to her geotag, she was on Mykonos Island in Greece.

Yancheva wore a black two-piece bathing, which, despite the simple color, was anything but basic. The top boasted an intricate design with mediums straps stretched over her shoulders, another that wrapped around her neck, and a double set that clasped on her back, all of which created a geometric effect.

She teamed her bra with a pair of matching bottoms that also had several layers. They had a thong back that exposed her enviable glutes while the waistband sat high, further accentuating the contrast between her curvy lower body and her slender waist.

Yancheva paired her photo with an inspiring caption that noted that the human body is a snippet of the human soul. She also revealed her post was an add for Rule One Proteins, which she tagged over a pink shaker placed next to her in the picture, and included a promotional code.

The snapshot has garnered more than 122,000 likes and upwards of 610 comments since being posted earlier today. Her fans flocked to the comments section to praise her good looks in a host of languages, including English, Bulgarian and Russian.

“[H]oly… [fire emoji] you look like a sexy Laura Croft!” one user raved.

“I guess you mean the human booty not body,” replied another user.

“Absolutely gorgeous as ever,” a third admirer chimed in.

“All beautiful words all beautiful compliments are meaningful with your beauty @yanitayancheva,” added a fourth fan.

Yancheva often flaunts her enviable figure on her Instagram feed. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another image in which she wore skintight workout attire that showed off her incredibly toned midsection. She sat over her heals with one hand over her head holding her hair back and the other resting on her thigh. The gray athleisure leggings hugged her hips tightly and stopped just below her belly button. The top started just below her breasts.