Haley Kalil Rocks Tiny Black Bikini & Captain’s Hat While Posing On A Boat

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil lets her bubbly personality shine though in most of her Instagram updates. On Wednesday, the brunette beauty shared a set of photos that saw her rocking a tiny black bikini while spending some time behind the captain’s wheel on a boat. One of the images was especially funny as it captured her with a distressed look on her face.

Haley was dressed for a day of swimming. There was not much to her two-piece swimsuit. The top had triangle cups that showcased her ample chest, and the bottoms were a low-rise style with strings that tied into bows. For accessories, she went with a white and turquoise flat bead necklace. She also sported a captain’s hat while she sat in the captain’s seat. Her hair fell in soft waves around her shoulders.

The post consisted of three photos that captured Haley with different expressions. She faced the camera at a slight side angle with her blue-eyed puppy sitting beside her.

In the first photo, Haley struck a sexy pose as she placed one hand on the brim of the hat while her other hand rested on the wheel. Her toned thighs were prominent in the snap. The model wore a huge smile as she gazed off to the side.

Haley was petting her dog in the second image. She rested her other hand on the wheel while she looked away from the lens. She arched her back, showing off her bustline, trim waist and the sexy curve of her booty.

The last snapshot was perhaps a fan favorite. For reasons unknown, Haley wore an exasperated expression on her face as if something gross had just happened. Her dog looked on as she appeared to be waving her hands up and down, while still rocking the bikini.

Haley had a little fun with her followers and asked them to come up with what they thought would be a fitting caption for the post.

Dozens of her admirers had clever responses, but it seemed most of the comments came from fans raving over how smoking hot she looked in the skimpy swimsuit.

“You still rocked the hell outta that black bikini all the way through!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Simply breathtaking!!!!’ a second enthusiastic fan chimed in.

“You are literally killing us with your GORGEOUNESS,” quipped a third follower.

Earlier in the week, Haley shared an update that saw her flaunting her booty in a one-piece thong bathing suit while posing in the British Virgin Islands.