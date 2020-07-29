‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Lee Rosbach Honors Late Son Josh With A New Tattoo Near His Heart

Below Deck star, Captain Lee Rosbach honored his late son, Joshua “Josh” Lee Rosbach, on Wednesday. The Florida native showed off a new tattoo he started in memory of the young man to his Instagram followers. Captain Lee recently marked the first anniversary of Josh’s passing.

Lee visited the High Spirits Tattoo Company in Ft. Lauderdale, Flordia, to get the ink in his son’s honor. Josh passed away on July 22, 2019, from a drug overdose. The young man had battled opioid addiction for many years, and the captain was the one to find him dead. Captain Lee has been open about the pain he has experienced since Josh died.

“I hate going to sleep, and I hate waking up. There’s a hole there that can’t be filled,” he told Page Six.

In the post, the captain showed off an image of Josh’s face that was put on transfer paper to the skin on the left side of his chest, right near the position of his heart. Former Below Deck stewardess, Kasey Cohen noted the significance of the placement.

“Always in your heart! This is amazing, Cap,” the third stewardess commented.

Written below the image is “Where’s Josh” in script lettering. The saying has a special meaning for the Rosbach family, as Lee explained to his followers.

“When ever[sic] Josh would come over for holidays, he’d always go missing and everyone would ask, Where’s Josh. Became a running joke that would always[sic] put a smile on our face.”

This tribute is not the first that the Rosbach family has done to mark the anniversary of their child’s death. Lee debuted a new piece of jewelry in Josh’s honor on Instagram last week. The captain’s wife, Mary Anne Rosbach, recently had her wedding ring transformed to include her late son. The center diamond was replaced with a heart that was opened up and filled with some of the 42-year-old’s ashes. It was then soldered shut, and Josh was engraved on the outside.

“This way, Mary Anne can keep a part of him with her always,” Lee explained.

The ink is in the early stages, and Lee has some more visits until it was complete. He promised to keep his fans in the loop.

“I’ll keep y’all posted as we move along,” Lee wrote.

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Fans seemed to like the captain’s latest tribute. The post quickly received thousands of likes and comments. Former Below Deck co-star Kelley Johnson wished him luck as the tattoo proceeded.

“Best of luck Captain! Hope it’s not painful and it goes smoothly,” the bosun commented.