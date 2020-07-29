Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Curves In A Swimsuit While Posing With Her Rescue Dogs

Ashley Alexiss left a two-snap post on popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, in which she posed with her two dogs while showing off her curves in a swimsuit.

The Fashion Nova Curve model posed on an outdoor hammock that overlooked her backyard. She wore an orange suit with the words “Sports Illustrated Swim” written in white across the chest. The suit included spaghetti straps and clung to the curves of her upper body, outlining her busty chest. Viewers got an eyeful of her curvy legs and arms, which were left bare. Ashley wore her long blond tresses loose and flowing down her back in relaxed waves.

A small dog sat in Ashley’s lap for the photoshoot while a larger one was situated next to her. In the first photo, Ashley placed one leg out in front of her while leaving the other bent underneath her body. She leaned to the side with her eyes closed and a smile on her face. She rested one hand on her dog. In the second snap, Ashley maintained the position but looked off toward a distant point with a close-lipped smile. Her voluminous hair cascaded down one side of her body.

In the caption of the post, Ashley told her 2.1 million followers that love can’t be bought but it can be rescued and that there’s no better feeling than a dog’s love and kisses. She added that she’s excited for the Sports Illustrated 2021 Swim Search and is planning on competing again because she isn’t one to give up. The experience was one of the best she’s ever had and she’s determined to put short, plus, and unsigned women on the map.

The post earned nearly 15,000 likes and dozens of comments within the first day. Many of Ashley’s followers complimented her suit and expressed their love and admiration for her.

“Omg cutest photo ever!! And the swimsuit looks great on you!!!” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section.

“Yes to unsigned women and short legs!!!!!!!!!” another follower wrote, agreeing with Ashley’s statements in the caption.

“The judges must be blind if they don’t let you in this time beautiful,” one more fan chimed in.

Ashley walked the runway in the 2019 “Sweet 17” runway show that took place in Miami, according to the Sports Illustrated website. In an interview, Ashley told the magazine that she felt incredibly grateful to be a part of the search.