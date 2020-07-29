Whitney Johns Sizzles In A Skintight, Olive Jumpsuit On Instagram

American fitness model Whitney Johns took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 28, and wowed her legions of followers with a very hot photo.

In the image, Whitney could be seen rocking a skintight olive jumpsuit that perfectly hugged her perfect figure. The risque outfit featured thin straps and a low-cut round neckline which allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. She accessorized with a broad brown belt that accentuated her slender waist.

Whitney opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. She loosely tied her brunette tresses, letting her wavy locks cascade over her shoulder. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face.

The photoshoot took place outdoors. Some plants could also be seen in the background. She struck a side pose, kept a hand on her waist, flashed a small smile, and gazed straight into the camera.

Whitney included a long caption with her photo in which she discussed the importance of trauma and forgiveness. She stated how a person can feel angry all the time when trying to overcome trauma and how forgiveness can be of great help in such a situation because it is an act of love that can heal a person’s soul. The hottie wrote that the phenomenon also teaches one how to accept things, move on, be grateful, and exude positive energy.

Whitney tagged her photographer Lee LHGFX in the post for acknowledgement.

Within eight hours of having been posted, the picture amassed close to 9,000 likes. In addition to that, several of her admirers flocked to the comments section and posted more than 290 messages to praise her amazing figure and sense of style. Many users also thanked Whitney for sharing her advice related to the power of forgiveness.

“Wow, love this outfit on you, Whit,” one of her fans commented.

“Sometimes, we have to accept our darkness because it’s a part of who we are and learn to work with it, not against it. Forgiving ourselves is the first step out of the dark into the light,” another user shared her wisdom.

“So hot, I can never pull off green so well,” a third follower wrote.

“You are the most beautiful woman on Earth, inside and out,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture, including Hope Beel, Katie Chung Hua, and Alexis King.

