Celeste Bright Is A ‘Lil Beach Baby’ As She Sprawls Across The Sand In A Skimpy Blue Bikini

Celeste Bright is slaying Instagram yet again. The social media star took to her account on Monday to treat her 663,000 followers to a double dose of her phenomenal bikini body.

Celeste looked like a “lil beach baby” as she flaunted her ample assets on the beach in a skimpy blue two-piece from PrettyLittleThing. The two-piece included a t-shirt top that cropped right in the middle of her bosom, teasing her fans with an eyeful of underboob. A gold ring detail fell in the middle of chest, drawing even further attention to the scandalous display.

In the first photo, the model was captured sprawled out in the sand as the golden stun spilled over her flawless figure. She propped herself up with one arm while angling her midsection toward the camera, treating her audience to a full look at her taut stomach and chiseled abs. She rested her other arm in the side of her booty, which was also left almost completely bare due to the cheeky style of her bikini bottoms.

The camera was positioned further away for the second image, offering a better view of Celeste’s incredible physique. She tugged at her platinum locks while sitting up on her knees, leaving her sculpted thighs square in front of the camera for her fans to admire. Meanwhile, the waistband of her bottoms was pulled high up on her hips to highlight her trim waist. It featured the same gold ring detail on each strap, emphasizing her killer curves.

Celeste also added a pair of gold hoop earrings to her scanty beach look. The bling just barely peeked out from underneath her blond tresses, which fell over her shoulders in loose waves that were genty blown around in the ocean breeze.

Unsurprisingly, the skin-baring upload proved to be a major hit with Celeste’s admirers. It has racked up over 23,000 likes and 263 comments within just five hours of going live.

“Wow a true goddess,” one person wrote.

“You are perfect,” quipped another fan.

“Gorgeous in that suit,” a third follower remarked.

“You are absolutely amazing!! Sooo beautiful!! I love that color on you,” praised a fourth admirer.

Celeste’s bikini snaps are certainly popular with her followers. However, the model recently switched things up by showing off her unique sense of style in another steamy post that captured her rocking a tiny satin top and trendy, tie-dye sweatpants. The outfit appeared to be another fan favorite, earning nearly 15,000 likes and 171 comments to date.