Katy Perry Gets Pied In The Face Wearing Fitted Colorful Dress, Also Announces New Album Delay

Katy Perry took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The singer has announced that she will still release her fifth studio album, Smile, next month. However, it has now been postponed by two weeks.

The “Waking Up in Vegas” hitmaker stunned in a fitted white dress with beads of the same color embroidered all over. The garment also featured different colored tinsel tassels. Underneath, Perry wore a white shirt with a large collar and a huge red tie. She styled her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and applied a bold red lip as well as nail polish of the same color.

In a four-photo upload, Perry posed in front of a cloudy blue sky backdrop.

In the first shot, the entertainer placed both hands on her hips. The majority of her face was covered because friend and designer Jeremy Scott was holding a cream pie in his hand in her direction. Perry appeared wide-eyed and ready to be pied.

In the next slide, her face was completely covered in the pie. Perry sported the same pose and had the foil from the pie resting on her shoulder.

In the third frame, the American Idol judge wiped a lot of cream off her so her face was visible. Perry sported a subtle smile and looked over to her left.

In the fourth and final frame, she was captured with her finger in her mouth, licking off the cream.

For her caption, Perry revealed her upcoming album, Smile, will now be released two weeks later on August 28 due to unavoidable production delays.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 528,000 likes and over 4,800 comments, proving to be very popular with her 102.5 million followers.

“BUT YOU’RE SO CUTE,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“YESSS QUEEN WE NEED THIS,” another person shared.

“No matter what it’ll still be a BANGER!!! I’m so excited,” remarked a third fan.

“I’m so excited,” a fourth admirer commented.

Perry is currently pregnant with her first child. The chart-topping star will be expecting her first baby with actor Orlando Bloom later this year. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she showed off her huge bump in a white long-sleeved crop top that featured her new album title. Perry paired the ensemble with tiny striped yellow-and-red pajama shorts and sported her short blond hair down. She was snapped inside what looked to be her bathroom from the thighs-up and was clearly glowing.