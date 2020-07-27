Instagram Model Erika Gray Shows Her Crazy Curves In Skimpy Outfit For Music Video Shoot

Model Erika Gray showcased her killer curves in several revealing outfits for her latest Instagram update. She shared several snaps and clips from a recent music video shoot where she flaunted her assets and backside.

The 30-year-old uploaded nine slides that included three pics and six vids that offered a behind-the-scenes look at popular YouTuber Jake Paul’s music video for “Fresh Outta London.” In the first photo, Erika rocked a tight white tube top and micro-sized jean shorts with white strings on the sides. She wore her long dark hair parted in the middle and straight down as she shot a sultry glare at the camera while sitting atop the railing of a staircase.

Erika stood on the stairs for the second picture while wearing a light-pink shirt. The Brazilian was joined by other vixens, and her tan lines were visible along her hips. Paul was surrounded by five of the models who wore matching outfits in the next slide. The Wild N’ Out girl was shot from the side and her curvaceous booty was on full display in the tiny shorts.

The social media influencer added a group vid for the fourth slide. Erika had her back to the camera as she sported a yellow lingerie ensemble with thong bottoms that accentuated her booty. She filmed herself laying down on her stomach with another beauty close by her the next upload. This angle treated fans to a glimpse of Erika’s ample cleavage in the lingerie.

For her final look, the model known as “Brazilian Barbie” switched into a white tank top. She shared a clip that was a close-up of her face and then showcased other nearby vixens, and added a vid that was just a shot of her face and bust.

Many of the influencer’s 2.3 million Instagram followers noticed the post, and nearly 10,000 of them found their way to the “like” button. Erika received over 180 comments. Several models including Frenchy Morgan and Ana Braga showed their appreciation by leaving emoji. The replies were swamped with fire and heart-eye emoji.

“You’re undeniably gorgeous!!” one admirer wrote.

“Such exceptional gorgeous ladies,” an Instagram user commented.

“Oh baby,” a fan wrote alongside several drooling emoji.

“In like every video you were the only girl who didn’t stick her tongue out,” a follower observed.

