Alexa Collins Sizzles In Tight Black Leggings & A Sports Bra

Blond beauty Alexa Collins thrilled her 1 million Instagram followers with her most recent snap, a double update in which she flaunted her fit figure in a workout ensemble. The pictures were taken outdoors in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as the geotag indicated.

In the first snap, Alexa bent down on the pavement to tie her shoelace. She rocked a pair of bold peach-colored sneakers that provided a stunning contrast to her plain black leggings. The stretch of pavement she was on was lined with lush green shrubs along the edge, and there were several palm trees visible in the distance as well.

A neon yellow beverage can was positioned on the ground near her, a drink from the brand Adrenaline Shoc Energy, who she tagged in the picture as well as in the caption. Alexa paired her leggings with a simple black sports bra that wasn’t very visible in the first shot, beyond a thin strap stretched over her shoulder. She also layered a denim jacket over top of it all for a casual yet chic look.

For the second snap, Alexa perched on the concrete border separating the pavement from the shrubs, using it as a seat. The sports bra she wore had a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the top also exposed several inches of her chiselled stomach.

Alexa’s blond locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her chest in a sleek style. Her tresses were darker at the roots, and appeared to be blowing slightly in the breeze.

Alexa stared seductively at the camera in the photo, playing with her hair with one hand while the other rested on her knee. The activewear ensemble accentuated her slim figure and her fans absolutely loved the share. The post received over 9,700 likes within five hours of going live. It also racked up 115 comments from Alexa’s audience, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“I love picture #2 its like you are looking right into my soul! Gorgeous Alexa,” another added.

“Oh my you are so perfect,” another follower remarked.

“You have such a beautiful face,” a fourth fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji, as captivated by her stunning features as her fit body.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa shared a series of pictures taken while she was on vacation in Antigua & Barbuda, as the geotag clarified. She flaunted her incredible curves in a simple yet sexy black bikini that left little to the imagination.