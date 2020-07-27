Marli Alexa Lets It All Hang Out In A Teeny White String Bikini

Marli Alexa let it all hang out in a scanty little outfit for her latest Instagram update on Sunday. The stunning model flashed her fit figure while serving up some steamy looks for the camera.

In the sexy snaps, Marli looked hotter than ever as she rocked a teeny white bikini. The top fastened behind her neck and around her back and included thin spaghetti straps that exposed her toned arms and shoulders. The low cut also flaunted her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as it accentuated her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in plain view in the shots.

She accessorized the style with bracelets on both of her wrists and multiple chains around her neck.

In the first photo, Marli stood in front of a white stone fence. She arched her back and pushed her booty out as she let her arms to hang at her sides. She bent one knee and tilted her head while giving a seductive stare into the lens.

The second photo featured her with her hip pushed out and her hand behind her head. She looked away from the camera with a sassy expression on her face. In the background, a ton of green foliage was visible.

Marli wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

Marli’s over 523,000 followers went wild for the post. The photos garnered more than 15,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they were published to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 250 messages during that time.

“Smoking hot!!” one follower wrote.

“Amazing look,” remarked another.

“You’re a Glamour Beauty. Your body is very beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow you are truly gorgeous and your body looks like it was meant to wear that bikini,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporty sexy lingerie, tiny tops, and skimpy bathing suits in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Marli recently delighted her followers when she posed in a strappy animal-print two-piece as she soaked up some sun with a drink in her hand. To date, that post has raked in more than 22,000 likes and over 380 comments.