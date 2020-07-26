Valerie Cossette Is ‘Feeling Cute’ In A Sexy Pink String Bikini

Canadian model Valerie Cossette kicked off the weekend with a steamy bikini shot shared to Instagram. The brunette beauty showed off her incredible curves and gorgeous tattoos in a teeny pink two-piece from Fashion Nova, posing outdoors for a sultry photo that flaunted her hourglass figure.

Valerie appeared to be outside her home and was standing right by the door. She leaned her shoulder against the brick wall, cocking her hip as she put the other leg forward to display her curvy thighs. The stunner had her head turned to the side and was looking into the distance with a playful gaze and a hint of a coy smile. She raised one hand at shoulder level, pressing her chest against her arm, and further teased fans by coquettishly tugging on the side strap of her bikini bottoms.

Her swimsuit was a sexy string design featuring a V-shaped thong that tied on both hips with large, loopy bows. The item was extremely high-cut and was pulled up on her hip bones, perfectly showing off her curvaceous body. The revealing waistline bared much of her chiseled tummy, over which dangled another bow that secured the strappy top.

The upper part of her bathing suit consisted of a set of straps that crisscrossed over her midriff, tying around her waist. The look was complete with ruched cups sporting an unique shape. They were similar to a half-moon and flashed her cleavage in addition to showing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob. Another pair of straps crossed over her collar bone, creating a keyhole effect that called even more attention to her décolletage.

Valerie appeared to match her manicure to her outfit, painting her stiletto nails a pastel-pink color that was several shades lighter than her swimwear. The model wore her hair down in the photo, showing off her long, raven tresses coiffed in loose waves that brushed over her shoulder. She made an inspired use of props, posing next to a large potted plant whose lush green leaves made her pink swimsuit look even more vibrant.

The post was a big hit with her admirers, racking up more than 52,100 likes and 804 comments overnight. Fellow models flocked to the comments section to express their love for the smoking-hot look.

“Beautiful,” wrote tattooed beauty Vicky Aisha.

Russian Bang Energy elite model Nina Serebrova chimed in with a pair of heart-eyes emoji. Australian bombshell Laura Amy also left a couple of heart-eyes under the snap, followed by a two-hearts emoji. Too Hot to Handle starlet Francesca Farago conveyed her appreciation for the sweltering beach-babe look with two heart eyes and three fire emoji.

Valerie’s less famous Instagram followers had plenty to say about her outfit, as well.

“You are so beautiful,” commented one person.

“Absolutely smokin’,” read another message.

“Such a gorgeous doll!” gushed a third fan.