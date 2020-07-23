Arianny Celeste Poses Nude Surrounded By Flowers & Reveals The Gender Of Her Coming Baby

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste stunned her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sexy snap in which she showed off her growing baby bump in a picturesque setting. The photo was taken in Los Angeles/Hollywood, California, as the geotag indicated. Arianny posed in front of a plain gray backdrop with a drop cloth behind her and underneath her. However, the space was filled with a huge variety of flowers in every shape and shade under the sun.

Apart from a blue bloom in her long brunette locks, which cascaded down her back in tousled waves, Arianny didn’t wear a single stitch of clothing in the snap. She posed kneeling with her legs folded underneath her, and angled her body to the side so that her bump was on full display. Arianny’s fans could also spot the small diamond tattoo she has on her rib cage, near her ample assets.

Arianny cradled a bundle of pale blue hydrangeas to her chest, which was the same flower she had tucked in her hair. The flowers obscured her cleavage and covered up a large portion of her upper body from the front, but she still had a serious amount of sun-kissed skin on display in the stunning shot.

Arianny’s nails were painted to match the blossoms she held in her hand, and she wore no accessories beyond a few delicate rings on her fingers. The inclusion of all the flowers paired with Arianny’s lack of clothing created a breathtaking photo that highlighted her natural beauty.

Arianny tagged a variety of individuals in the picture itself as well as in the caption, identifying who was behind the stunning look. She also revealed to her audience in the caption that she and her parter were expecting a “king,” meaning that she would be having a boy.

Her followers absolutely loved the gorgeous snap, and the post racked up over 38,700 likes within 17 hours. It also received 755 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“Felicidades!!! What a beautiful boy it will be. And what a gorgeous picture this is. So pure,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my.. you look like a magical fairy. Beautiful!!!!” another follower added.

“Congrats so happy for you this is epic,” a third fan remarked.

“Definitely the most beautiful woman on the planet,” another fan commented, followed by a string of emoji.

Arianny hasn’t been shy about sharing plenty of shots highlighting her baby bump with her audience. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a side-by-side shot in which she rocked a pink ensemble as well as a blue one. Both looks highlighted her curves, and she had her followers guessing in the comments section as to whether she was carrying a boy or a girl.