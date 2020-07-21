‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Samantha Hoopes Slays In Tiny Bikini In Snippet From Her 2020 Spread

On Tuesday, July 21, Samantha Hoopes shared a snippet of her 2020 spread for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue with her 1.1 million Instagram fans to mark the release of this year’s edition.

Hoopes’s 2020 spread is remarkable because she shot it just four months after giving birth to her baby boy, George, as she noted in the caption. In this particular photo, she was captured standing thighs-deep in the ocean as she sizzled in a tiny two-piece.

The bikini was light-colored and had a slight pink tint to it. Her bottoms sat low on the front, exposing her post-baby stomach. Hoopes hooked her thumbs around either side strap, pulling the left one up and away from her waist while lowering the right one down. The top boasted itty-bitty triangles that put her ample cleavage on display. They were held in place by thin straps that stretched over her shoulders.

Hoopes wore her golden blond hair swept over to one side and styled in gorgeous waves that gave her the perfect beach look.

Hoopes captioned the photo with an inspirational message in which she opened up about shooting her seventh spread for the magazine right after giving birth. She noted it felt like the first time because, in a way, it was her first time posing in a bikini in her post-baby body. She characterized the experience as “nerve wracking and liberating.”

The snapshot has attracted more than 19,500 likes and over 260 within about four hours. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to rave about her incredible figure and to thank Hoopes for her positive words and attitude.

“You are so amazing and powerful! I admire you so much and only hope to be where you are someday. Your new mom body glows and radiates so differently this year. I’m happy you returned!” one user raved.

“Love you hoops! So proud of you and you look INCREDIBLE!!!!” replied another one.

“You look amazing and have such a great perspective,” a third fan chimed in.

“Stunning figure and attitude towards your body changes while and after pregnancy. You should be as proud of yourself Samantha as your followers are,” added a fourth admirer.

Hoopes hasn’t been as active on Instagram since the birth of her son. But she does occasionally share updates, some of which show her in a bikini. That was the case with the post that preceded today’s, as The Inquisitr has noted, in which she was photographed wearing a floral two-piece while holding George in her arms. Mother and son posed on a balcony overlooking a landscape filled with palm trees and ocean waters during a bright, sunny day.