Corinna Kopf Sizzles In Red Lace Lingerie While Posing On A Table

On Saturday, July 18, social media sensation Corinna Kopf started off the weekend by sharing a sizzling snap with her 4.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 24-year-old sitting on a dining room table underneath a metal chandelier. The Twitch streamer’s gaming set up, which consisted of a white computer chair and multiple monitors, could be seen in the background.

Corinna posed in front of a sizable mirror, as she snapped the selfie with her smartphone. She arched her back and ran her fingers through her hair. The vlogger focused her attention on her phone screen, pursing her full lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a red lingerie set, that featured a plunging lace bra and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. The revealing ensemble, which was from the clothing brand Lounge Underwear, left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. Corinna piled on the accessories, wearing delicate hoop earrings, layered necklaces, numerous rings, and a belly button ring.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her luscious locks in a deep middle part. She tucked her hair behind her ears, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. Corinna also sported a pedicure, with her nails painted a flattering red color.

In the caption, the digital influencer advertised for Lounge Underwear by tagging the company and offering her followers a “discount code.”

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon amassed more than 600,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[T]he most beautiful woman [I’ve] ever seen,” wrote a fan, adding both a heart-eye and a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Imagine being that perfect,” remarked a different devotee.

“Walking piece of art,” added another admirer.

“Beautiful @corinnakopf so pretty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the Instagram model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Corinna has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy lavender bikini. That post has been liked over 1 million times since it was shared.