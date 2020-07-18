‘RHONJ’ Star Gia Giudice Reveals That She Got A Nose Job: ‘I’m Absolutely In Love With It’

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia revealed that she recently went under the knife to get a nose job in an Instagram post.

In her caption, Gia wrote that her rhinoplasty was performed by Dr. Geoffrey Tobias, an expert in the field. She gushed that she was “absolutely in love with it.”

According to the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, she has been insecure about her nose since she was young, and now that she is an adult it felt like the right time for her to get it fixed.

“I’ve never been happier,” she concluded.

Gia’s caption accompanied a sweet picture of her and mom standing side-by-side with their arms around each other. Gia wore a pink lace crop top and light denim jeans. She accessorized with a pair of clunky white high heels and a black belt. Her ombré-colored hair draped across her shoulders in soft waves.

Her mother rocked a ruffled black off-the-shoulder top and form-fitting cheetah-print pants. The reality star also rocked a pair of high heels and accessorized with dangling earrings, a pendant necklace, an expensive-looking wristwatch, and a few bracelets. Teresa’s brunette waves were styled similarly to Gia’s.

Considering Gia’s sizable following of more than 676,000 people, it is not surprising that her photo garnered tons of attention within a few hours of posting. In under five hours, more than 48,500 users liked her post and close to 2,000 commented.

The majority of comments were from her fans and supporters, many of whom commended her for being open and honest about her plastic surgery.

“Couldn’t be more proud of you… You are beautiful inside and out Love you to infinity and beyond,” commented Teresa.

“Congrats!! You were always a stunning beauty and even more beautiful with your new found happiness!! I know @drtobiasnyc for many years and he is fabulous doctor! Thrilled for you xoxo,” said fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs.

“The fact that you put it out there is admirable. Plastic surgery is not negative, what is negative is public figures lying about which increases insecurities of ‘normal people.’ You look beautiful-keep doing you,” wrote one fan.

The Inquisitr recently reported that fellow RHONJ kid, Frankie Catania, was officially in a relationship about one year after he took Gia to prom. Many fans of the long-running Bravo show thought Gia and Frankie would make a handsome couple, but as Dolores Catania said, now is not the right time for the two of them.

The 19-year-old also has a boyfriend, who she revealed in a TikTok video shared earlier this year.