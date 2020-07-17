Anna Nystrom Posts A Glowing Selfie Where She Flaunts Her Cleavage In A Low Cut Top

Swedish social media star Anna Nyström wowed her 8.5 million Instagram fans after posting a glowing selfie that had the benefit of giving followers a generous glimpse of her décolletage.

The picture was taken in an artistic way, as it was a shot of Nyström’s reflection in a vanity mirror. This was not the first time that the model had employed such a technique, and had previously posted to Instagram a similar type of photo earlier this summer.

In the new upload, Nyström gave fans an intimate closeup of herself. She wore a white top that was made from a trendy ribbed material. It featured a low scooped neckline that showed off her bust, with a fun lace accent at the hem to add a sweet and playful element to the garment. A button rested at the center of the neckline, though it appeared to struggle a little bit to remain fastened.

Nyström completed the look by wearing a fashionable gold coin necklace and a gold ring on the middle finger of her left hand.

She looked fresh-faced in the shot — letting her natural beauty shine through — and opted to straighten her long blond locks into a chic and sleek look.

Nyström posed by looking out to the side while resting her hand against her cheek.

Fans loved the new update, awarding it over 91,000 likes and more than 930 comments.

“Can I kindly request more ‘face close ups’ beautiful woman,” gushed one awestruck follower, adding to the entreaty with a number of emoji including the fire symbol and two red roses.

“Breathtaking beauty! WOW!!” raved a second, along with two kissing faces, a heart-eye face, and a shocked face emoji.

“Perfect,” proclaimed a third, with three red hearts.

“Your beauty blinds me because it comes from your heart and it is reflected in your eyes,” confessed a fourth, concluding the comment with three kissing-face emoji.

The glowing selfie comes after Nyström gave one of her first interviews ever after launching her own athleisure line. In the piece, she confessed that despite her legions of fans, she remains a “private” person.

“I have always been private and have never had any need to be in the center of attention or become famous. I have no need to make easy money or to be seen for that matter. I want to do things my way,” she admitted (per Expressen).

Nyström had previously wowed fans after showing off her figure in a low-cut dress, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.