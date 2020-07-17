Nia Long Shares Thoughts On Jada Pinkett And Will Smith’s Relationship Reveal

Nia Long is weighing in on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s decision to share their relationship struggles with the public, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the famous couple sat down to discuss the highs and lows of their relationship on Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk series. During the discussion, the couple addressed August Alsina’s recent claims of having a relationship with Pinkett Smith while she was still married. Alsina claimed the relationship took place with the blessing of the Men in Black actor, but that wasn’t quite the case.

While chatting with ET, Long said it took an enormous amount of courage to stand in front of the world and share such a personal journey. The actress applauded the duo for their vulnerability but admitted she felt a little bad for them.

“When you have a show like Red Table Talk, you want to be what you are sharing with the world, and that’s gotta be a tremendous amount of pressure,” Long said.

“We all have our ups and downs with love. Love is a complicated thing.”

Long went on to say that the Smiths are an iconic couple in the Black community and that she hopes people will “back off and leave them alone.” The actress also shared her own beliefs when it comes to making a relationship work. Long said it’s important to give people the space to be who they need to be within the relationship, even if that means taking a break.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

“Take the break!” she said. “I know I sometimes just leave the house and I don’t tell anyone where I’m going and I’m like, ‘OK guys I’ll be back.’ Because I’ve learned that if I don’t take care of myself first, nothing else in the house runs smoothly.”

Long, who is now promoting her new Netflix drama, Fatal Affair, with Omar Epps, added that everyone needs to define relationships for themselves and create agreements and understandings that work for them.

In the new movie, Long plays Ellie, a married lawyer who runs into an old flame, David, played by Epps, and almost cheats on her husband. She immediately tries to cut all contact with the man from her past, but he becomes obsessive and threatens to reveal their encounter to her husband. Eventually, Long’s character has to come clean in order to save her marriage and her family.