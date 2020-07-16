Tahlia Skaines Goes Full Bombshell In Royal Blue Lingerie

Tahlia Skaines lit up her Instagram page on Thursday with a hot new photo that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing.

The steamy photoshoot was held inside and captured Tahlia sitting on the corner of a wicker stool. She tilted her head down, seemingly averting her gaze at her own phenomenal figure rather than at the camera in front of her. Many of her 536,000 followers appeared captivated by the Aussie hottie as well, as she was wearing nothing more than a set of lace lingerie that perfectly suited her killer curves.

Tahlia went full bombshell in the royal blue ensemble from Lounge Underwear that popped against her gorgeous, allover tan. She noted that the color was “apparently” a favorite of hers at the moment, as she has now rocked two outfits in the bright hue in as many days on her Instagram page.

Even more head-turning than the bold color scheme of Tahlia’s lingerie look was its revealing design that showcased her ample assets nearly in their entirety. She flaunted an eyeful of her ample cleavage thanks to the plunging neckline of her bra, which also had underwire-style cups that further defined her voluptuous chest. Its band wrapped tightly around her rib cage to accentuate her slender frame, and it had thin shoulder straps that gave her followers a peek at her toned arms.

The matching panties of the set made for quite a sight as well. The cheeky undergarment exposed Tahlia’s curvy hips nearly in their entirety, as well as her sculpted thighs, while its curved waistband drew attention to her flat midsection, and abs. The number also featured a small cut-out in the middle of Tahlia’s trim waist that gave her look even more of a seductive vibe.

Tahlia added a pair of gold hoop earrings and a single beaded bracelet to give her ensemble a hint of bling. She tied her platinum locks into a low, messy ponytail. She left out a bit of fringe to frame her face, which was done up with a full application of makeup that appeared to include light pink lipstick, blush, highlighter, and mascara.

The model gushed over the bra-and-panties combo in the caption and even revealed that she owned the set in four different colors. Judging by the reactions of her fans, they seemed impressed by the ensemble as well.

“Wow absolutely stunning as always,” one person wrote.

“Looks gorgeous on you hun,” added another fan.

“Lovely and pretty and beautiful and cute and adorable,” a third follower gushed.

“That color suits you so well!” quipped another admirer.

The upload has also racked up more than 12,000 likes after just seven hours.