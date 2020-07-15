Jilissa Zoltko Works On Her Tan While Rocking A Bikini On The Beach In Malibu

Jilissa Zoltko hit the beach in her latest Instagram update. The model revealed that she was enjoying the weather in Malibu as she flaunted her figure in a racy ensemble.

In the sexy snaps, Jilissa looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a skimpy white bikini. The tiny top fit tightly around her chest, while exposing her toned arms and shoulders and abundant cleavage in the process.

The matching thong bikini bottoms fit snugly around her petite waist and curvy hips as they cast a spotlight on her flat tummy and impressive abs. Her long, lean legs and round booty were also on full display in the snaps. She accessorized the style with gold hoop earrings and a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Jilissa laid on her side in the sand. She had one arm on the beach while her other hand touched her hair. She had her eyes closed and wore a smile on her face. In the second shot, she posed with her booty towards the camera and looked over her shoulder happily. In the background, a clear blue sky was visible.

Jilissa wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in loose curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shots. The application appeared to consist of pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead.

She looked to complement her face with thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows and a light dusting of smoky eye shadow. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink gloss on her lips.

Jilissa’s 726,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post. The pics earned more than 42,000 likes and over 540 comments in less than 24 hours after they were published to her account.

“You are literally perfect,” one follower wrote.

“Babe,” another stated.

“Ugh so cute!!!” a third social media user gushed.

“Unreal girl,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her in skimpy little outfits for her online shares. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, stylish dresses, and tiny tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa recently piqued the attention of her followers when she sizzled in a tiny white bikini with a black polka dot print. To date, that video has been viewed more than 75,000 times and has collected nearly 500 comments.