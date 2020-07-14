John Legend Opens Up About Cheating And ‘Looseness’ At The Start Of Chrissy Teigen Relationship

'The Voice' coach opened up about being unfaithful and gave a TMI titbit about his early relationship with Chrissy.

John Legend has opened up about his cheating past and how things moved pretty quickly with his now wife Chrissy Teigen after they slept together on the night of their first date. The Voice coach got extremely candid about his dating history in a new interview, where he confessed that he was “dishonest and selfish” in past relationships before he fell in love with Chrissy and realized that she was the one for him.

John made the confessions with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman for the July 13 episode of their Armchair Expert podcast, where he recalled how he had “a history” with cheating when he was in his 20s after Dax noted that some of the musician’s songs reference being a little dishonest in relationships.

“I escaped ‘technically cheating’ by keeping my relationship ill-defined. But it was really cheating,” the singer, who now shares two children with Chrissy, admitted, per Entertainment Tonight Canada.

“I definitely was dishonest and selfish,” he added, but noted that now he knows that honesty is the best policy.

“At a certain point, you just realize you’re happier being honest. You’re happier being faithful and being in love with one person,” John said, referencing his happy marriage to the outspoken former Sports Illustrated model turned TV personality, who he tied the knot with back in 2013.

“At a certain point, I just decided that person was Chrissy. I decided I wasn’t gonna mess with somebody else anymore,” he continued.

The couple first met back in 2006 on the music video for his song “Stereo.” Since then, they’ve welcomed 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles into the world.

While John didn’t say he’s ever cheated on the stunning model, who recently shared a stunning throwback to her Sports Illustrated days, he did confirm during the very candid podcast chat that things moved pretty quickly for the two even though they were both seeing other people, as they got intimate on the first night.

“We were both seeing other people at the time. There was kind of a looseness at the very beginning but we fell in love not long after that,” he recalled.

John then gushed over how much happier he is now he’s found love with Chrissy.

“It’s so much easier, your whole life is lighter. Your mind is freer, everything is better,” he shared.

Both John and Chrissy have been very candid about their life together over the years and have never shied away from sharing some pretty intimate details of their relationship with the world.

Back in 2017, the “All Of Me” singer admitted that he once tried to breakup with Chrissy because he thought he’d be better off single during a particularly stressful time in his life, but said that she told him “no” when he tried to end things.