Bri Lauren Flaunts Her Hot Bod In A Sexy Camouflage Bikini On Instagram

Bri Lauren returned to her Instagram account on Monday night to share a steamy new update with her adoring fans. The model flaunted her hot bod while rocking a racy outfit.

In the sexy snap, Bri looked hotter than ever as she sported a camouflage bikini. The skimpy top hugged her ample bust tightly and showed off her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist while accentuating her flat tummy and chiseled abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of sunglasses on top of her head and multiple chains around her neck.

Bri posed outdoors in a field filled with green foliage. She pushed her hip out and arched her back slightly as she held a gun in one hand. Her other hand came up to touch the sunglasses as she turned her head away from the camera and wore a sassy expression on her face.

Bri wore her long, blond hair pulled back away from her face. She styled the strands in a messy bun behind her head as tiny pieces fell around her.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the post. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as dramatic smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her bronzed skin with heavy pink blush on her the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. The application appeared to be completed with soft pink gloss on her lips.

Bri’s 625,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 2,400 times within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 80 comments during that time.

“Very beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeus [sic] so hot,” another wrote.

“Wow blonde angel,” a third comment read.

“Love this! Beautiful! Love the camo!” a fourth social media user declared.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to showing off her flawless figure online. She’s often seen parading around in tiny bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tight ensembles for her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bri recently delighted her loyal followers when she posed in a strappy black bikini while soaking up some sun in Chicago. To date, that post has racked up more than 7,500 likes and over 130 comments.