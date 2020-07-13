Catherine Zeta-Jones, 50, Wows In New Bikini Selfie: ‘Sun’s Out!’

The actress sizzled in a black bejewelled bikini.

Catherine Zeta-Jones once again proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number as she shared a sizzling new photo of herself in a bikini to Instagram this week. Catherine looked years younger than her actual age as she snapped away in her swimwear to give her 3.5 million followers a look at her glamorous swimwear ensemble.

The photo was shared to the Ocean’s Twelve and The Terminal actress’s page on Sunday, July 12, and showed the star as she soaked up the sunshine in a bejewelled black bikini top.

Catherine appeared to set her camera to selfie mode while she held onto it with both hands. She angled the camera to her torso to show off her seriously slim waist and flat and toned tummy, while also revealing plenty of her décolletage in the plunging number.

The snap was shared with a pretty heavy filter and a dark border that made her skin look extra bright as if she were in a spotlight.

As for her bikini, her swimwear look was made up of a bandeau-style top with pieces of black ruched material that gathered in the center of her chest and was cinched in with an embellished band of silver and black jewels. It also featured two thin straps over both of her shoulders.

Catherine gave the camera a pretty sultry look. She ditched the smile for a sexy smoulder as she posed with her lips slightly apart so her teeth were visible.

Her long, dark hair was curled and cascaded down. She rocked a pair of sunglasses with thick frames on her eyes with a pair of glamorous dangling earrings.

The filter made it difficult to see exactly what was behind the star, though she suggested in the caption that she’d headed outside to enjoy the summer sun alongside a sunshine emoji.

Fans clearly loved seeing the mom of two show off her flawless bikini body on social media, as the comments section was full of praise.

“Yasssss lady,” one person commented with two fire symbols.

“Looking fabulous,” another fan told Catherine.

A third person called the actress a “very beautiful women.”

Catherine’s sizzling bikini upload has received over 55,000 likes in the first 19 hours since she posted it online.

The stunning new snap came shortly after the talented star treated fans to a throwback clip from her appearance in the early 90s TV show The Darling Buds Of May. In it, a young Catherine rocked some very big hair and a bright red bikini as she splashed around in the ocean.