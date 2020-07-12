Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina Flashes Cleavage In Sexy Black Dress

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina thrilled her Instagram followers with a series of candid shots of herself wearing a low-cut dress, which came from Fashion Nova.

The model stood outside next to a black wrought iron fence, and behind her, there was an intricate green hedge, trees, and a building that had black wrought iron on it. In the first shot, Hennessy stood with both her hands resting on the fence, and one knee popped up while she looked off to the side. The second picture featured the fashionista with one of her hands touching her bag, and her hip jutted out.

Hennessy wore a shiny black dress, which hugged all her curves, emphasizing her voluptuous hourglass figure. The dress had spaghetti straps and a tie in the center of the neckline that gathered the top over the model’s ample chest, and it’s string hung down to her waist. The low-cut top showed off Hennessy’s cleavage and her toned shoulders and arms. She wore a pair of green and yellow tennis shoes with thick white shoelaces, which popped against the black frock. Over one shoulder, she held a small green purse.

The model’s gorgeous dark hair cascaded in curls down her back and slightly over one shoulder. She appeared to have on a bit of makeup to enhance her featured, including eyeshadow and mascara, along with a cheek color and a light pink lip color. Hennessy’s fingernails seemed to be bare or very light.

Instagrammers shared the love with the model, and more than 96,000 hit the like button with nearly 600 taking the time to leave a positive reply on the series of images. The flame emoji appeared liberally thorough the comments indicating that people thought that Hennessy looked hot in the shots.

“Hennessy Carolina, you’re very, very pretty. Stay as you are. Never change,” advised one devotee.

“I love you; you are my girl crush,” a second fan admitted and then also shared a red heart eye emoji.

“You’re a GOAT. So beautiful! Your hair is just life, and this look is just everything,” gushed a third follower who also made the point with a red heart and a flame emoji.

“Them shoes! I need me a pair!” a fourth Instagrammer declared, leaving a green and yellow heart, repeating the color of the sneakers.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Hennessy showed off her shapely backside in a pair of bright, tie-dyed leggings, and she noted that she was only seeing fireworks, which is a bit what the pattern on her pants resembled.