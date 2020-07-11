Bruna Rangel Lima Wows In A Cut-Out Swimsuit On The Beach

Bruna Rangel Lima stunned her 4 million Instagram followers with her latest upload to the platform. In a series of two sultry images, the Instagram model posed in a monokini-esque bathing suit while frolicking on the beach.

The off-the-shoulder one-piece was emblazoned with a green, leafy pattern with light pink flowers. The tropical swimsuit hugged Bruna’s curves in all the right places, showcasing her hourglass figure.

The top of the suit showcased the model’s cleavage, while the large cut-out at the midriff displayed her tanned and toned midriff. The back of the bathing suit boasted a slender cut-out right at the curve of her back. The thong bottom also showcased her derriere.

Though Bruna didn’t geotag the location of the snapshots, it seemed to be a beautiful day at the ocean. Sun rays hit the water, making the waves sparkle in the light.

In the first picture, Bruna posed from the side, her eyes fixed on the camera lens. The corners of her mouth turned upwards, forming into an open-mouth smile and showing off her pearly white teeth. This image flaunted the model’s bare booty.

The second photo was a head-on picture, with Bruna once again making direct eye contact with the camera. Her arms were bent at the elbows; she raked her fingers through her tresses.

Her caramel-colored hair, which was streaked with blond highlights, cascaded down her back in slight waves and whipped in the breeze.

As for her makeup, Bruna chose beauty products that enhanced her natural, beachy beauty.

Her eyebrows appeared to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. She seemed to wear black mascara on her upper and lower lashes, which made her eyes stand out. Her cheeks looked to be brushed with a warm, pink blush that accentuated her cheekbones and made them pop. She finished the look with what appeared to be a rosy pink hue on her pout.

Bruna’s followers flocked to the comments section of the Instagram slideshow in droves, eager to shower her in compliments and praise.

“You. Are. Gorgeous,” one fan emphasized, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye and two flame emoji. “Best view of the ocean ever!”

“@xoobruna You’re so beautiful,” gushed another social media user, including a smiley face blowing a kiss and more positive emoji.

“QUEEN,” declared a third person in all-caps, following up their comment with a pink heart.

“Nice swimsuit,” remarked a fourth follower.

As of press time, the photo set racked up more than 50,000 likes and received upwards of 430 comments.