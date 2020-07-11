Sara Sampaio Looks Smoking Hot In Leopard-Print Bikini

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio looked every bit ready for the weekend — and summer weather — in her latest Instagram update. On Saturday, she shared a photo that featured her rocking a skimpy bikini that put most of her fabulous figure on display.

According to the geotag for the post, Sara was in Los Angeles, California. The Victoria’s Secret model appeared to be at home for the photo, which saw her sitting on a porch in front of a glass window. White furniture was visible on the other side of the glass, which also reflected the tops of green trees.

Sara’s bikini was a skimpy one with a brown-and-black leopard-print pattern on it. The colors flattered her tanned skin. The top tied behind her neck and featured triangle-shaped cups that put most of her cleavage on display. The bottoms were also revealing, with thin straps pulled high on her hips, calling attention to her slender midsection.

The model was all smiles as she faced the camera for the snap. She looked relaxed, sitting with her hands in front of her. The model’s legs were parted, with one leg folded in front of her and her other leg off to one side. Her back was straight — a pose that emphasized her flat abs and hourglass shape. While the image was cropped just above her knees, it put her toned thighs on display.

With damp hair that looked like she may have just come from a swim, Sara’s long locks fell over one shoulder with a stray piece of hair falling over her face. She looked fresh-faced and makeup-free. As far as accessories, she kept things simple, opting for a pendant necklace and a pair of dangle earrings.

Sara’s followers seemed to enjoy seeing her in the candid shot, and many took a moment to give the post some love.

“You are amazing. Greetings from Italy,” one comment read.

“Great photo! Absolutely gorgeous!” wrote a second admirer.

Some fans also noticed that Sara looked carefree in the snap.

“Love to see you happy Sara, hope you have a wonderful weekend!!” a third Instagram user replied.

“You have the Best Smile!” gushed a fourth follower.

The model does seem to have an infectious grin to go along with her fit physique. Last month, she shared an update on Instagram that featured her flashing her smile as she showed off her incredible figure in a crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms.