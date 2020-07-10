Charly Jordan Is Picture Perfect In Daisy Dukes And Scanty Tank Top

The Clubhouse’s Charly Jordan continues to join housemates Daisy Keech, Abby Rao and the rest of the collective in burning up social media with sizzling pictorials. The model, DJ and director uploaded a multi-pic slideshow to her burgeoning Instagram feed, which currently boasts well over 3 million followers, on July 10 that managed to be sexy and seductive in spite of the fact that she elected to ditch the skimpy bikinis that typically feature in her posts for more conventional attire.

In all five of the photos that were included in the post, Jordan sported a tight, white tanktop and tiny pair of Daisy Dukes while posing for the camera.

With the background made almost wholly green with trees, Jordan rested against a white railing throughout the slideshow in a myriad of positions. All the while, her sneakily scant ensemble proved a pleasing adornment for her diminutive, yet curvaceous frame.

In the first shot, Jordan stood center frame with her eyes affixed to the camera’s lens. Her hands rested against her thighs as she dug both thumbs into the pockets of her cut-off jean shorts, which were left conspicuously unbuttoned. With her curly, blond hair draped partially over her eyes and face, the 21-year-old gave a smoldering expression, with her full, pink lips standing out against the hues of her light skin and the greenery behind her.

The slideshow continued with a side to rear-view shot in which Jordan grasped the railing now in front of her and glanced back over her right shoulder toward the camera. The shape of her slender thighs came into better view as a result and a visual hint of her bottom cheeks peaked out from under the frayed ends of her Daisy Dukes.

The third snap in the series offered fans a closer looks at Jordan’s upper half and picturesque face as she leaned in toward the camera while reaching off-frame for the railing with both arms. Jordan’s piercing eyes and plump lips were shown in much greater detail in the picture.

Jordan struck a similar pose in the ensuing shot, which was taken from a slightly greater distance or with less of a zoom-in. In this picture, however, the red paint on Jordan’s long nails came into focus and the contours of her mid-section were also prominent. Meanwhile, the fifth and final shot in the series found Jordan tugging at the thin straps of her top and closing her eyes as her hair swept over her face.

As is customary with Jordan’s Instagram updates, the slideshow blew up in short order, inspiring more than 75,000 double-taps in just over 30 minutes. Also — over 300 comments were left by her admirers, most of which sung the praises of her latest offering.

“Sooo pretty,” wrote one fan.

“You are perfect,” appraised another.

“Where the beautiful ones are,” commented a third admirer, which was a play on Jordan’s post caption.

