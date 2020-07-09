Mary Kay Letourneau’s Attorney Says She & Ex-Husband Vili Fualaau Remained Close During Her Cancer Battle

Mary Kay Letourneau’s lawyer says Vili Fualaau was by her side through her fatal battle with cancer.

Letourneau was a former teacher arrested in the late 1990s and later pleaded guilty to the crime of raping Fualaau when he was her 12-year-old student. After Letourneau served a seven-year prison sentence, she and Fualaau married. The couple stayed together for 14 years and had two daughters – Georgia, 21, and Audrey, 22. In 2019, Letourneau and Fualaau decided to end their marriage.

Although they weren’t together at the time of her death, Letourneau’s attorney, Julianna Wong, told Hollywood Life that the pair kept in contact when she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. She said they never stopped loving and caring for one another, but they didn’t want to remain married any longer.

“I’ve known Mary for probably the last three or four years. I am currently her family law attorney for the separation matter with Vili,” Wong said. “At the end of the day, they truly did love and respect one another.”

Wong continued to say that Fualaau and Letourneau were living together prior to her death. She said she last spoke to her client in May 2020, which was when she disclosed that she was sick. Letourneau also told the attorney that Fualaau had been staying with her and their daughters in Seattle over the last few months, and the pair seemed to be closer than ever. While they were on good terms at the time, Wong admitted she couldn’t disclose if Letourneau and Fualaau had decided to rekindle their marriage.

Through the years, Letourneau and Fualaau opted to stay away from the spotlight while they raised their children. According to TooFab, their last interview together took place in 2018. In the interview, they discussed their home life. Their two daughters also shared how their approach to parenting was different because of the age difference.

In addition to Georgia and Audrey, Letourneau had four children with her ex-husband, Steve Letourneau – Steve Jr., Mary Claire, Jacqueline, and Nicholas. Wong said although the children and Letourneau weren’t as close as she was to her younger daughters, the family would get together for holidays. She also said that now that Letourneau is gone, she will be remembered more for her role as a mother and not as a headline.

“She was a vibrant, vivacious human. And I’ll have to tell you that she was one of the most devoted mothers out there,” Wong said. “And she was committed to her partnership with Vili, as well. If there was a legacy that could be left, it was her focus on her family.”