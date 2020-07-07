Sierra Skye Models A Snakeskin-Print Bikini On Her Knees

Sierra responded to a fan who asked if she was posing in an empty house.

Sierra Skye got down on her knees on a hardwood floor to model a wild bikini. On Tuesday, the model shared an Instagram video that showed her striking a sexy pose in her skimpy swimwear, and the upload was enthusiastically received by her 4.1 million followers.

Sierra’s strappy two-piece was from Fashion Nova, and she made sure to credit the online retailer in the caption of her post. The swimsuit featured a snakeskin-print pattern that looked rather realistic, save for its purple color. Sierra’s top had triangle cups with gold ring accents that were connected to the garment’s thin halter ties. The metallic hardware was also attached to two additional skinny straps that stretched over Sierra’s voluptuous breasts. Another pair of bands dipped down over the model’s rib cage. All of the straps came together in the center of the bust, creating a harness-like silhouette.

Sierra’s bottoms were also embellished with large rings that connected the front of the garment to its side ties. The strings were secured in bows that were about even with her navel. While the high bows drew attention to her curvy hips, the bottoms’ front panel was positioned low so that the model was putting most of her washboard stomach on full display.

Sierra rocked a few glittering accessories, including a silver bangle bracelet on each wrist, a gold chain necklace, and a bellybutton ring. As for her hair, she wore her long blond tresses styled in soft waves. She had one side of her hair pushed in front of her shoulder, while the other cascaded down her back. The model was holding up her phone to film a selfie video in front of a mirror, and her face was completely hidden behind the device’s pink strawberry-patterned case.

Sierra was posing down on her knees with her legs spread wide apart. This highlighted her shapely thighs.

Sierra’s Instagram post racked up over 25,000 likes in short order, and her fans also flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on her video. One of her followers observed that there was no visible furniture inside the room the model was posing in.

“We just modeling on the floor of empty houses now?” the commenter wrote.

“No sweets, you just can’t see the couch n other stuff in the room at this angle,” Sierra replied.

Most of Sierra’s other messages weren’t about the location of her video.

“You are an angel on Earth,” one admirer wrote.

“That body girly omg!!!” another fan remarked.

“Naturally beautiful and sexy,” read yet another compliment.

