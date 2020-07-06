Olivia Culpo Flaunts Bikini Body In Bandeau Top & Miniskirt

Olivia Culpo appeared to be having the time of her life over the Fourth of July weekend. On Monday, she shared an update to her Instagram account that featured her rocking a two-piece outfit while she posed on a yacht.

The former Miss USA looked happy and relaxed as she posed for the camera. Her outfit was made from a gold fabric that flattered her bronze skin. The top was a bandeau style that highlighted her ample chest. The suit also featured separate sleeves, which covered most of her arms. The skirt hugged her shapely hips. She also sported a matching headband.

Olivia’s post consisted of two pictures that saw her lounging on the side of a yacht that was situated in pristine turquoise water. With bright blue skies above, it looked to be a perfect day to be soaking up some sunshine.

The first snapshot captured Olivia as she sat on one side of her hip with her legs in front of her. She leaned on one hand, showing off the curve of hips and slender waist. Her long, lean legs were on display as she posed with her feet crossed. She held her other hand on her head while she looked at the camera and smiled.

Olivia tossed her head back seductively in the second picture. She sat with one leg folded while her other leg crossed over it. The pose flashed the back of her bare thighs while she leaned back on her hands.

The 28-year-old model looked to be wearing a face full of makeup that included smoky eye shadow and a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized her outfit with a turquoise necklace and a body chain that wrapped around her neck and waist. On her ankle, she sported a turquoise and a thin chain anklet. She also wore a bold white polish on her nails.

The post was popular among Olivia’s 4.6 followers, with more than 50,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

Some of her fans took a moment to dole out the compliments.

“Wow, absolutely stunning Olivia!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Hello Olivia you are looking absolutely gorgeous and such a beautiful view,” a second admirer commented.

“Wow, @oliviaculpo you’re incredibly sexy & beautiful,” a third follower chimed in.

“What a beautiful photo of a beautiful woman,” a fourth fan echoed.

Earlier this month, Olivia wowed her fans whens he shared a snap that saw her lounging in a sexy dress.