Christina Ricci Files For Divorce From James Heerdegen Following Protective Order

The actress had previously filed for and been granted an emergency protective order from Heerdegen.

Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from James Heerdegen. The news comes following reports that Ricci had filed for and was granted an emergency protective order following a domestic incident between the two of them, according to TMZ.

Ricci and Heerdegen first met in 2011 on the set of the short-lived drama series Pan Am. They were married in 2013. In the filing, Ricci cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, which was filed on July 2.

A judge had previously granted Ricci a protective order from Heerdegen forbidding the two from seeing one another. The order followed an incident on June 25 in which police were called to the couple’s house because of a “domestic battery” incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which filed a full report on the incident. Heerdegen was not arrested at the time.

In the divorce filing, Ricci is also requesting sole custody of the couple’s five-year-old son, Freddie. The couple reportedly does not have a prenuptial agreement, and the filing also suggests that Ricci is the primary breadwinner.

It’s unclear exactly when the relationship between Ricci and Heerdegen began to fall apart, but as recently as Father’s Day, Ricci was posting about Heerdegen on her Instagram. In the post, sharing a homemade card that was made for him. That post went live just four days before the domestic violence incident. Heerdegen’s social media accounts appear to be inactive.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In the past, Ricci has been open about how motherhood and marriage had changed her perspective on life. In a 2017 interview with People, she said that she was more grounded now.

“I think the latest developments in my life have grounded me. My agent has been with me since I was 10 years old and she’s a brilliant, grounded woman, so she’s responsible for that element. But also really, it was getting married and having a child,” Ricci explained.

She said that, before marriage and children, she didn’t realize how much growing up she still had to do. She said that marriage and her kid had helped her be better than she was before.

On social media, users have expressed concern over Ricci, and said that they are glad she’s taking this step. Others explained the details of the domestic incident to those that were unaware.

“I’m glad she is doing this I hope that after divorce and with the restriction order, she and her son will feel safe from her soon to be ex-husband,” one user wrote on Twitter.