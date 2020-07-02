Sia Talks Being Protective Of Maddie Ziegler, Intervened When Harvey Weinstein Wanted The Dancer On A Plane

Sia talked about her relationship with dancing sensation Maddie Ziegler on Wednesday. The singer described her connection with the young star as a motherly one while Sia admitted that she was very protective of Maddie. During an interview on the Zack Sang Show, the pop star described a situation where she intervened after Harvey Weinstein asked Maddie to go on a plane with him.

Sia explained that as soon as she met the young star, she felt connected.

“As soon as I met Maddie I felt this extreme desire to protect her.”

The “Cheap Thrills” singer believed that the best way to keep Maddie safe in the music industry was to keep collaborating with her, so Sia continued to create parts just for the Dance Moms star. The two have worked together on several projects, including the mega-hit video “Chandelier,” which was viewed over 2 billion times on YouTube. Maddie has been in several other of Sia’s music videos, and the two even toured North America together.

When asked, Sia described her relationship to Maddie as “mother and friend.” The singer was quick to add that she was not discounting the role of Maddie’s mother, Melissa Gisoni. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sia recently announced that she had adopted two children of her own. The relationship between the pair was “only because Melissa lets me,” Sia explained. The singer acknowledged all of the “hard work Melissa did” for Maddie.

“I love her as if she were mine,” Sia said of her relationship with Maddie.

The “Chandelier” singer once intervened when disgraced movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein, asked Maddie to go on a plane with him.

“I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on, yeah so, I know that there’s times where my insight has really made a difference, like has kept her safe.”

Sia paused for a second and continued to express her feelings.

“Yeah that was really disgusting,” the singer said.

The pop star called Melissa and suggested that Maddie not go. That wasn’t the only instance where Sia shared her input in Maddie’s career. Sia joked that Maddie’s manager probably considers her a “pain in the butt” for contributing her thoughts so often. Sia recently suggested that the Dance Moms star turn down a movie role because of an actor that was in the film The singer believed it would be the wrong direction for the young girl to take in her career. Sia did not provide any specifics on the project or who the actor was.

Sia and Maddie’s working relationship began via Twitter. The superstar tweeted Maddie asking her to collaborate in 2016.