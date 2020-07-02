Kate Beckinsale’s Cats Wear Latex Wedding Attire While Listening To Billy Idol

Kate Beckinsale’s 4.3 million followers have gotten familiar with her two fluffy feline companions due to their frequent appearance on her Instagram feed.

Both Clive and Willow seem to be patiently acquiescent to Kate’s dancing and costuming whims, although Clive in particular has been observed to be pretty apathetic about his star status.

In her most recent post, the pair of adorable Persians were decked out in full wedding finery, but with an alternative edge. Both tiny costumes were constructed entirely of latex. Kate credited Jane Doe Latex for the design and expressed her appreciation.

The video began with a close-up shot of Clive, sitting on a dark wooden kitchen counter.

A dapper black top hat was perched between his ears. A bit of decorative plumage sprung from the band thereby providing additional flair to the overall ensemble.

A mid-length cape was clasped around his neck and fell just past his elbows.

His signature grey mane was fluffed around his face and protruded from the center of his cloak.

He displayed a serious countenance and gazed silently off-camera.

Next, the camera panned quickly down past the wood floor and landed upon Willow, who was crouched on an adjacent counter constructed of pale-colored marble.

On her little head, covering her ears, was an ivory-colored pillbox hat festooned with a large bow and a bit of elegant netting.

She wore matching wrap that was similar in style to, though slightly shorter, than Clive’s.

Her bright green eyes popped against her beige fur.

Kate selected “White Wedding” by Billy Idol to play in the background, which injected the perfect punk rock vibe into the scene.

Despite the corresponding caption, neither of the kitties appear to be terribly anxious about their upcoming nuptials.

Fans, however, reacted with a flood of amused adoration for Kate and her Instagram playmates. Many mentioned the duo’s complimentary attire.

“Still a better love story than Twilight,” mused one follower.

“Congratulations to the bride and groom!” exclaimed a second, with a laughing/crying emoji.

“Oh how I love Clive and Co. Your videos are like an injection of hilarity in this mad crazy world. Take care,” praised a third.

“They have just redefined proper dressing code for events,” remarked another person, leading the comment with heart and crying-laughing emoji.

A number of fans expressed surprise that Clive and Willow allow Kate to dress them up.

Just a few hours after it was uploaded, the post had received almost 100,000 views.