Heather Dubrow Celebrates Her Daughter’s Bisexuality On Instagram

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share how proud she is of her daughter Max, who recently came out as bisexual in honor of Pride Month.

The 16-year-old shared a post to her Instagram with the caption, “i always knew i was bi, i just thought it was bipolar.”

Max’s cheeky comment accompanied two pictures of her sitting in the grass draped in a rainbow flag. Casually dressed in blue jeans and a black top, the teenager looked happy and carefree as she made silly facial expressions for the camera.

Heather liked her daughter’s original post and then shared it on her own social media page alongside an endearing caption about how “proud” she is to be Max’s mother.

The reality star also tagged her husband, and Max’s father, Doctor Terry Dubrow in the post.

Heather’s re-share received tons of attention, both from fans and friends of the housewife. Her past RHOC co-star Tamra Judge liked the post.

More than 38,900 people liked the post along with over 800 users commenting within the first day of it going live. Many of Heather’s fans took to her comments section to thank her for being such an outspoken ally and pillar of support to Max.

Max also commented, writing, “HAHAH i love u mom!!! thanks for being the best, most supportive mom in the world,” next to three red heart emoji.

“You are the best most supportive parents with the most beautiful loving family,” gushed television host Daisy Fuentes.

Daisy’s husband Richard Marx also commented with a string of heart emoji.

“This is so awesome! So glad she feels comfortable enough to be herself!!!” said one fan, prefacing their message with three rainbow flag emoji.

“Aw heather! Love the support you’re giving your daughter! This made me a bigger fan of yours!! Max, happy Pride girl! all love!” chimed in another.

“Ahh mother/child goals right there,” added a third person.

According to E! News, aside from Max, Heather and Terry have three other children. Nick is Max’s twin brother, and they also have two other daughters, Katarina and Collette.

The outlet indicated that Heather’s children frequently make appearances on her social media page as the family appears to be quite close.

When not keeping busy with her kids, Heather is often working, whether on her podcast or on one of her upcoming projects.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the 51-year-old has a new project in development with E!, alongside Real Housewife of Atlanta star, NeNe Leakes.