Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Stuns Fans In A Checkered Bikini

Savannah Prez showed off her fit body to her nearly 800,000 Instagram followers on Monday, June 29, with a new post that saw her rocking a stylish bikini that did her figure nothing but favors.

In the snapshot, the Belgian fitness model and trainer was featured indoors. She faced the camera while standing in front of brown furniture and a large green plant. Prez placed her right leg slightly in front of the left as she cocked her hips to the side. She held a glass holding a yellow drink. According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Belgium.

Prez stunned in a two-piece bathing suit boasting a black-and-white checkered print. The top had triangles placed wide to the sides, allowing her to show off her cleavage. It had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and frilly details along the bottom edge, adding a romantic vibe to the piece.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms with a U-shaped waistline that remained low in the front while Prez pulled the sides a bit higher, exposing her hips and lower stomach. The straps had the same frills along the sides.

Prez wore her brown hair pulled up in a high ponytail. Two loose tendrils at the front framed her face. She also opted to wear a bit of eye makeup, seemingly liner and mascara, with some blush dusted on her cheekbones.

In the caption, Prez asked if it was OK to wear a bikini in her living room, as she explained the weather has completely turned in her city. Prez also used the space to promote the fitness nutrition and supplements brand EHPlabs. She announced the retailer is having a summer sale and explained in detail the bundles that can be purchased at a discounted price.

The photo attracted more than 15,100 likes and over 225 comments with the first hour. Her fans took to the comments section to reply to her question and to praise her beauty.

“Ahhhh yes it is [heart-eyes emoji] [flexed bicep] we love it! You are stunning!” one user wrote.

“Very beautiful and sexy!!!” replied another fan.

“Yes it is and thanks for the f-ing show,” a third one chimed in.

“Absolutely stunning wow Savannah,” added a fourth fan.

Prez often shows off her chiseled body to her Instagram fans. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she posted another flattering image of herself just a few days ago. In it, Prez sported a flirty crop top that she paired with some skimpy Daisy Dukes as she posed in a field of grass. Her bright yellow top featured off-the shoulder short sleeves and cut off at her ribs. Her denim shorts were a mid-rise style with a button fly.