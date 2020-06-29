Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Fit Figure In A One-Piece Swimsuit With A Plunging Neckline

In her latest Instagram post, fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with a triple update in which she showcased her incredible curves. In the pictures, she rocked a one-piece swimsuit from the brand Lovekini Beachwear, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Katelyn didn’t include a geotag that specified her location, but she was on a sandy beach with the ocean waves lapping at the shore. The water was a stunning deep blue, and the dark background provided the perfect backdrop for Katelyn’s silver swimsuit.

In the first picture, Katelyn had both hands raking through her tousled brunette locks as she gazed off into the distance. The swimsuit she wore had a plunging neckline that dipped low, flaunting a serious amount of cleavage. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, and the top portion of the swimsuit showcased her toned arms and shoulders as well.

Her chiselled stomach was covered with fabric, but a belt with a sparkling brooch affixed to it drew attention to her slim waist. The bottom portion of the swimsuit had high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, elongating her sculpted legs.

In the second snap, Katelyn switched up her pose, spreading her legs slightly in a way that accentuated her muscular physique. She gazed off into the distance, and the sun shone down on her bronzed skin, giving her a gorgeous glow.

Katelyn’s brunette locks looked damp as they tumbled down her back, and she appeared to have a soft peach-tinted gloss on her plump pout. She finished off the post with a short video clip, as she frequently does, in which she gave her followers a behind-the-scenes peek at the process of obtaining the sexy shots. The waves crashed against her calves as she flaunted her figure for the camera.

The pictures were taken by LHGFX Photography, the photographer who captures the vast majority of Katelyn’s stunning snaps, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up 2,700 likes within just 14 minutes of going live, and also received 194 comments from her eager fans.

“No one can beat you in hotness,” one fan commented, followed by a flame emoji.

“A vision, as always. Good morning, beautiful,” another follower wrote.

“That’s a stunning suit wow,” a third fan remarked, loving Katelyn’s swimwear.

“You are a goddess,” another fan added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

Whether she’s in swimwear, activewear, or casual attire, Katelyn loves ensembles that showcase her body. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn flaunted her curves in a pair of high-waisted jeans. She paired the denim with a silky blouse that was knotted just below her waist, putting her toned stomach and ample cleavage on display.