Brit Manuela Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging White Mini Dress

On Sunday, June 28, American model Brit Manuela shared a series of stunning snaps with her 942,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing on a sidewalk with numerous trees and buildings in the background. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was Minneapolis, Minnesota. Brit flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging white mini dress with lace detailing and a keyhole back from the clothing company, Hello Molly. The feminine garment accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. The Instagram star finished off the look with numerous rings and a delicate gold pendant necklace.

Brit wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style. While she did not appear to be wearing any makeup, she still managed to look absolutely radiant.

In the first image, the fitness trainer turned away from the photographer. She raked her fingers through her hair as she looked off into the distance, flashing her beautiful smile. The model altered her position for the following photo by facing forward. She stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her fans to “[s]pread love.” She also advertised for Hello Molly by giving her followers a discount code for the company.

Fan seemed to have loved the post as it soon amassed more than 15,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Love your dress, looks so pretty,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Okay you are the most beautiful model in the world,” added a different devotee.

“You make my Instagram feed 10 times better,” remarked another follower.

“Looking amazing goddess,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Brit engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Earlier this week, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a tiny floral two-piece while posing by a pool. That post has been liked over 37,000 times since it was shared.