Instagram Model Corinna Kopf Lounges On Her Coffee Table In A Seductive Photo

Instagram model Corinna Kopf treated her followers to a stunning new photo of herself.

Instagram model, YouTuber and gamer Corinna Kopf took to Instagram on Saturday, June 27 to treat her followers to a stunning new photo. In the seductive snapshot, the 24-year-old lounged on the coffeetable at her Los Angeles, California home.

Kopf sported a pale yellow button up jacket which she wore undone, revealing a white spaghetti camisole underneath. The camisole was low cut, accentuating her cleavage. She paired the jacket with a matching pair of yellow high waisted pants. She finished off the look with a pair of white socks and white tennis shoes. She accessorized with some gold chain necklaces and earrings, as well as some gold rings on each one of her hands.

The stunning model wore her long blond hair down naturally in loose waves. She had on what appeared to be some light, natural looking makeup including some mascara and bronzer.

Kopf laid on her back upon the granite countertop, her head tilted to side. She maintained a rather serious expression, her mouth open slightly as she stared intently at the camera.

Behind her on the table were several large coffeetable books. Her apartment appeared chic and very modern, complete with white brick walls and a stone fireplace.

Kopf is no stranger to getting a lot of attention online and her post racked up over 400,000 likes in no time. She boasts 4.5 million followers on Instagram overall as well as 1.72 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she is known for her vlogs, makeup tutorials and lifestyle videos.

On this particular post, Kopf’s followers flocked to the comments sections to compliment her on her good looks and attempt to get her attention or a reply from her.

“Each one of your photos is somehow more stunning than the last! How do you do it?” one person gushed.

“You are absolutely beautiful! I would do anything for a reply from you Corinna!” another social media user gushed.

“Wow! If I looked anything like you I would take a million photos of myself too!” one more person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kopf rose to fame online after becoming a staple on fellow YouTuber David Dobrik’s vlogs. Dobrik’s insanely popular comedy style 4 minute and 20 second vlogs follow the wild adventures of he and his friend group. Kopf continues to make appearances on the vlogs now. However, Dobrik has put a temporary pause on creating content due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a need to practice social distancing.