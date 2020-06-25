Irina Dreyt Sizzles In A Beautiful Crochet Bikini: ‘Natural Beauty Is Me’

Russian model Irina Dreyt took to her Instagram page on Thursday and shared yet another hot bikini snapshot with her 1 million fans.

In the photo, the Russian bombshell could be seen rocking a rusty orange crochet two-piece bikini that accentuated her figure, particularly drawing attention toward her taut stomach. The halterneck style top provided considerable coverage to her chest. She teamed the top with a pair of skimpy string bottoms that she tied low on her hips to show off skin.

Irina wore minimal makeup which seemingly included some foundation, a light brown eyeshadow, and defined eyebrows. She also took to the comments section and wrote that she is naturally beautiful.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks fall over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a silver barbell in her navel.

To pose for the snap, Irina could be seen standing outdoors, in a garden. Her surroundings, however, could not be clearly seen as the background of the snap was blurred. She stood straight, held a Frangipani flower in her hands, and looked away from the camera.

Through the tags in her post, she informed her fans that the snap was captured by Mavrin Studios which she co-owns with famous Russian glamour photographer, Alexander Mavrin. She also revealed that her beautiful bikini was from Indonesia-based fashion designer, Andy Bagus.

Within two hours of posting, the snapshot amassed about 21,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Irina’s followers enthusiastically took the comments section to praise her amazing figure and beautiful facial features.

“I love your natural beauty. Orange suits you so well,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“Hello Irina, you are beautiful, graceful, elegant, sexy, ravishing and magnificent!” another user chimed in.

“You are so beautiful, I don’t have any doubt in believing that. You look amazing even without makeup,” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re simply intoxicating,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “lovely babe,” “perfect,” and “extremely gorgeous,” to express their admiration for the stunner.

Apart from Irina’s regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Viki Odintcova and Nata Lee.

Last week, Irina treated her fans to another skin-baring snapshot in which she was featured rocking a red swimsuit, one that allowed her to show off her pert derriere and sexy thighs. As of the writing of this article, the photo has garnered more than 44,000 likes.