Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Models Her Enviable Physique In Black Lingerie

Fitness model Lauren Simpson posted a short video clip to popular social media site Instagram on Thursday, June 25, that showed her modeling a sexy lingerie set. The fitness trainer paired the clip with a photo of herself weightlifting to show that it is possible to be both strong and feminine.

In the video, Lauren wore a black bra and thong. The top included low-cut cups that pushed up the model’s cleavage as well as an extended bit of fabric down her rib cage. The eye was drawn to the trainer’s chiseled arms, shoulders, upper back, and abdomen. The thong bottoms cut in low at the hips and exposed Lauren’s sculpted backside. She added a pair of black high heels to complete the outfit, which elongated her muscular legs.

Lauren wore her long, platinum locks loose and flowing in waves down one shoulder. She also appeared to have made up her face with thick black lashes, black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, and matte pink lipstick.

The video clip began with Lauren turning her back to the camera and looking over one shoulder. She showed off her booty and legs, then turned and popped one hip to the side, drawing the eye to her midsection and thighs. Lauren played with her hair and gave the camera a sultry look, alternating between looking down toward the floor and at the photographers.

On the left side of the frame, Lauren posed in athletic gear while holding a large barbell in both hands. She wore a cheetah-print halter top that left her arms exposed and contoured to her sculpted abdomen and sported a wide black belt around her waist. She added a pair of black booty shorts to complete the outfit. Lauren opted to forgo shoes for the photo and wore a pair of white ankle socks. She added a pair of black compression sleeves to her calves as well.

In the caption of the post, Lauren penned an inspirational message to her followers, telling them they shouldn’t be afraid of lifting weights for fear of looking big and bulky. She explained that her goal with the post was to show her fans it is possible to be both strong and feminine, adding that she fell in love with training when she stopped working out to lose weight and burn calories and instead focused on performance goals.

Lauren’s post earned nearly 15,000 likes and a few hundred comments within the first few hours of appearing on the photo-sharing site.