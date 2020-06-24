Curvy Model Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Figure In Tight Tank Top

Ashley Alexiss gave fans a peek at her quarantine style in a sexy post that was added to her already scorching Instagram page. The post went live a few hours ago.

The post captured Ashley posed indoors at an undisclosed location. The walls behind her had a light brown hue and appeared to be made of fabric. In her caption, Ashley told her fans that a little selfie never hurt anyone. She looked like she was in her element and tucked one arm near her side as she placed the other in front of her face. Ashley held her phone in her hand, and the Apple logo could be seen in the reflection. She tilted her head slightly to the side and made a fish-face with her mouth.

The plus-size model sported an outfit from Fashion Nova Curve. The piece was constructed of black fabric that fit snug on her chest and midsection. A little bit of cloth was bunched around her waist, and the cut of the top teased a tiny glimpse of her abs. Meanwhile, its scooping neckline flashed a hint of her abundant cleavage.

The model wore an oversized cardigan over the shirt. It had ribbed fabric, and its sleeves fit loose on her arms. The garment draped over the majority of her figure, and the bottom of it could not be seen because of the way the image was cropped. Ashley added a pair of dark pants to her lower half, but they could not entirely be seen,

The model pulled back her blond locks in a high bun that rested on the top of her head. It did not look like she wore any jewelry with her casual outfit. Ashley covered her face with a pair of black sunglasses that had square frames that were tinted black. She added a small application of makeup that appeared to include blush and a light pink gloss.

It has not taken long for her fans to praise the update. Over 9,000 fans double-tapped the photo, and another 58 left comments. Many Instagrammers commented on Ashley’s figure, while countless others used emoji instead of words.

“What size do you wear when purchasing at Fashionnovacurve? Everything looks amazing on you,” one follower asked with a few flame emoji at the end of their comment.

“Beautiful Elegant Lady……PLEASE STAY SAFE……” another one of Ashley’s fans commented on the post.

“You look amazing in everything!!” a third fan added.

“Your selfies bring joy,” one more wrote with a series of heart-eye emoji.