Bri Teresi Is A Bombshell In NSFW Lace Lingerie While Posing By Hollywood Sign

Bri Teresi treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes look at an incredibly sexy photoshoot on Wednesday. The model shared a video on her Instagram account in which she sported an orange, all-lace lingerie set that left almost nothing to the imagination as she posed below the Hollywood sign. Fans can check out the racy video here.

The video showed Bri standing in the open desert area below the famous Mount Lee in California, where the Hollywood sign is situated. In the distance behind her, green shrubs and trees could be seen lining the mountainside. It was a beautiful day for a photoshoot as the sun washed over Bri and highlighted her toned body. Her tan skin looked even darker in her bright orange lingerie from Honey Birdette.

Bri’s ensemble featured a demi-cut bra made of completely see-through fabric with an orange lace overlay. The sheer nature of the top exposed Bri’s breasts entirely. Additionally, the top’s low-cut neckline allowed her ample cleavage and sideboob to spill out.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the bra and matching garter belt, which wrapped around her tiny waist and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The belt was layered over a matching thong that exposed Bri’s pert derriere and long, lean legs.

The garter belt featured four straps that held up a pair of nude thigh-high stockings, further accentuating Bri’s pins. She finished off the outfit with a pair of tall nude heels and silver earrings. The model wore her long, blond hair down in messy waves, which she gathered up into a ponytail at one point in the clip.

The video opened with Bri facing the Hollywood sign to show off her round booty for the camera. She lifted her hair and moved her hips from side to side in a way that emphasized her figure. Bri looked over her shoulder with a playful stare before turning around. Again, she spread her legs and moved her hips while showing off her outfit from the front.

Bri’s post garnered more than 44,000 views and just over 630 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Legs for dayssssss,” one fan said.

“Orange looks great on you!!!” another user added.

“U look so much hotter than Hollywood,” a third fan wrote with a flame emoji.

Bri has been killing her Instagram game in recent days. Earlier this week, the model posed in a hot tub while rocking a plunging one-piece swimsuit, which her followers loved.