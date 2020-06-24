Liz Katz Does The Splits And Dances In Slinky Black Dress While Pregnant In Latest Instagram Update

Cosplay model Liz Katz wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her recent video post. The celebrity, who is pregnant, was seen doing the splits and dancing around the room as she reminded her fans that they should “never make apologies” for what you choose to wear or do.

The clip started with Liz positioned against a doorframe. One leg was stretched up behind her back as she did the splits against the frame and supported her weight on a set of drawers.

The Instagram sensation chose to wear a short tight-fitting black dress that showed off her advanced pregnancy. She teamed this with patterned thigh-high stockings and black high-heeled shoes. On her head, she wore her iconic cat’s ears headband.

Her blond hair was pulled back into a half-ponytail. She also appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the impromptu performance.

As the music played, the model started dancing. She not only writhed in the doorway but the clip was spliced with her positioned on the floor of what appeared to be her bedroom as she showed off different dance styles.

The clip ran for just over one minute and, at times, involved some rather suggestive dancing as well as showing off her underwear as she twerked for the camera.

As soon as Liz posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the clip had garnered 190,000 likes and hundreds of comments. For those wanting to watch the clip on her Instagram account, please be aware that certain sections could be considered not safe for work by some and should be observed with caution as a result of this.

“Omg Liz, I love you. Hope your pregnancy’s going pretty smoothly, gorgeous!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are so cute with this big belly,” a fan said.

After watching the clip, plenty of Liz’s fans were impressed by her feat — especially while pregnant and commented as such.

“Jeez how are you so flexible while being that pregnant right now?!?!” a user exclaimed.

“Not many people could do that. Especially pregnant,” wrote a fourth person.

In addition, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji.

Of late, Liz has been showing off plenty of pics of her baby bump to her Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, in a recent update she wore a tight-fitting striped dress that especially showcased her pregnancy.