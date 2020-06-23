Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Killer Figure In A Corset For A New Instagram Video

Kim Kardashian impressed her 176.4 million Instagram followers with a stunning video of herself rocking a nude corset in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

According to her caption, she recorded the video while on a “special trip to London last year.”

She said she wore a corset similar to the one in the video for the 2019 Met Gala, but it was sadly misplaced after the event. Kim wanted the corset saved in her archive, so she traveled to London to get a duplicate made.

The social media sensation also teased some more looks she and her team were creating, including her upcoming “special 40th bday look.”

Kim appeared to have filmed the sexy video clip from a hotel room. She posed in front of a circular wood-framed mirror hung above a table decorated with a lamp and a few other embellishments. The room looked ornate and luxurious, based on the gorgeous wallpaper.

The 39-year-old mother of four showcased her flawless hourglass figure in the footage. Holding her phone aloft, Kim ensured she had the perfect angle before carefully zooming in on her reflection.

Hugging her curvy hips, her corset accentuated her slim waist and ample bust. She put her enviable cleavage on display while standing in front of what looked like her open suitcase. Kim’s dark hair appeared to be parted down the middle, with her long locks crimped and left to cascade down her backside.

Toward the end of the footage, Kim playfully canted her head to the side and moved her phone to the side so that her fans could get a good look at her angular facial features. It seemed like she was wearing her signature style of makeup, including heavily made-up eyes and lips.

Considering Kim’s massive following, it came as no surprise that her latest Instagram upload had quickly racked up over 1.2 million likes and over 14,000 comments within four hours of going live.

Her fans quickly flocked to her comments section to compliment her physique.

One person tagged another user and added, “I hope she creates a museum and we can go and see all her looks one day.”

However, some people felt she was promoting an unhealthy body standard by sharing a video showing her corset-enforced proportions.

“Please don’t sell this, your other businesses are amazing but this product is going overboard for many girls and young women who already struggle with body positivity this is unrealistic!” wrote fashion photographer Shivani Sharma.

“This looks like an unhealthy beauty standard that you should stop promoting,” said musician Jaimie Wilson.