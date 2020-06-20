Gwen Singer Shows Some Skin As She Goes Topless Wearing Nothing But Black Pants

Gwen Singer left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram upload on Saturday night. The model showed some skin while reminding her followers that life is whatever you make it.

In the sexy shot, Gwen looked like a total smokeshow as she opted to go topless, showing off her toned arms and shoulders in the process. Her bare chest and ample cleavage were also exposed in the snap, as well as her flat tummy.

She did sport a pair of black pants that hugged her tiny waist and curvy hips tightly. The pants featured a thigh-high slit that also gave fans a peek at her long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a pair of diamond earrings.

Gwen stood outside for the snap. She used her arms to cover her chest as she leaned over and placed her hands on a chair in front of her. She arched her back and wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background, sunlight streaming through trees could be seen.

Gwen wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in tight curls that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her chin, nose, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Gwen’s over 1.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 8,400 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 messages.

“Yup…this is an amazing pic,” one follower wrote.

“Gwen you look amazing…i think i love you,” another stated.

“You’re so beautiful,” a third social media user gushed.

“In love!! Great pik [sic],” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her fit physique for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and plunging tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently delighted her followers when she posed in a tight black crop top and a pair of skimpy pink panties. To date, that snap has reeled in more than 20,000 likes and over 350 comments.