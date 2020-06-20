Whitney Johns Sizzles In An Off-White Bikini On Instagram

American fitness model Whitney Johns took to her Instagram page on Saturday and wowed her legions of followers with a very sexy snap.

In the picture, Whitney could be seen rocking an off-white bikini that allowed her to show off major skin. The bikini top featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline that enabled her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. She also flashed a glimpse of sideboob to tease her fans.

She teamed her bikini top with equally skimpy bottoms that allowed her to show off her taut stomach, perfect abs, and toned legs.

She opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application seemingly featured a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, opted for a terracotta shade of lipstick, light brown and white eyeshadow, lined eyes, a thin coat of mascara, and dark, defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses in soft curls and let her locks cascade over her back.

To pose for the picture, Whitney could be seen kneeling on a bed that had multiple cushions scattered all over it. She also held a magenta-colored embroidered cushion in her hands. She arched her back, lifted her chin, puckered her lips, and gazed right into the camera.

In the caption, she challenged her fans to engage in a pillow fight with her. Whitney also tagged her photographer Ashlee K in the post for acknowledgement. She also informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the online clothing retailer, Wolf & Sage.

Within four hours of posting, the snap garnered almost 6,000 likes. In addition, many of Whitney’s followers also flocked to the comments section and posted 200-plus messages to praise her incredible figure and beautiful looks.

“You look amazing! What a beautiful body,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Soft natural lighting in the picture is so special. You look marvelous, darling,” another user chimed in.

“You will always be my favorite, Whitney,” a third follower wrote.

“How can anyone be this beautiful and perfect?” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “flawless,” “breathtakingly beautiful,” and “wife material,” to express their admiration for the model.

Many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Katelyn Runck and Jessica Killings.

Whitney treats her fans to her skin-baring and stylish pictures almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a picture on June 7 in which she rocked a tiny, bright orange bikini that showcased her perfect figure.